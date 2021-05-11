New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys New Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,103 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.05% of WSFS Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,959,000 after acquiring an additional 252,047 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,330,000 after buying an additional 127,037 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after buying an additional 282,496 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 997,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,748,000 after buying an additional 57,125 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 921,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,339,000 after buying an additional 22,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.27. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,519,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,575.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 4,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $213,576.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,075.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,280 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

