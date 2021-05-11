New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $2,071,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 453,054 shares in the company, valued at $26,816,266.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,588,212. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.30. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $67.71.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%. Research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Hovde Group lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

