New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.60.

SPSC opened at $95.62 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.23 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.41 and a 200-day moving average of $102.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 84.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $2,002,802.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,621.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $642,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,922,663.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,097 shares of company stock worth $4,041,132. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

