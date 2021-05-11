New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 437.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hilltop by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,824,000 after acquiring an additional 314,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at $25,435,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 661,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after buying an additional 102,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 264,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.18. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $2,405,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HTH shares. Compass Point cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

