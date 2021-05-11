New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.02 Million Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 80.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $472,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $98.21. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.32.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.50 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIZZ. UBS Group lowered shares of National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $40.38.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

