New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.12 Million Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $95.62 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.23 and a 12 month high of $118.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.41 and its 200-day moving average is $102.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.62, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $2,002,802.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,891,621.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $642,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,922,663.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,097 shares of company stock worth $4,041,132 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

