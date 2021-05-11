New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,934 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

In other news, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $48,418.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Haynie sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $265,274.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,123 shares of company stock worth $8,764,094. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on IBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.