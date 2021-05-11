New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of The Aaron’s worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.18.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $34.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

The Aaron’s Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

