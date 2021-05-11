New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of The Aaron’s worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,708,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,387,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 537,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after buying an additional 393,692 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,017,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 342,719 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

