New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.28 Million Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Badger Meter by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

BMI stock opened at $91.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day moving average of $93.17. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.49 and a 12-month high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $205,159.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,596 shares in the company, valued at $483,545.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $913,829.70. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.