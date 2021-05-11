New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,836,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,862,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,331,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,095,000 after purchasing an additional 782,707 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $9,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Shares of FHB opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.34.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. First Hawaiian’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

