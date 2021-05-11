New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $75.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.37. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

