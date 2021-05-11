New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases Shares of 24,103 WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,103 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.05% of WSFS Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,746,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,959,000 after purchasing an additional 252,047 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 4,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $213,576.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,075.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,519,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,280 in the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WSFS shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $55.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.27.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.