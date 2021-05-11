New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,758 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,933 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 657,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 90,158 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 205,112 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $9,284,000.

TPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

