New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,400 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,255 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Fossil Group worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOSL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,114,841 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $61,687,000 after purchasing an additional 212,587 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,865 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the first quarter worth $189,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Fossil Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 63,661 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $1,062,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $709,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOSL stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $593.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. Fossil Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $28.60.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

