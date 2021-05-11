New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,343 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,934 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBTX shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

In related news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Brooks sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total transaction of $5,090,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,107,734.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,123 shares of company stock valued at $8,764,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.