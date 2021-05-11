New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,800 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Century Communities worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Century Communities by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Century Communities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCS opened at $77.87 on Tuesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.25. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCS. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

