New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,800 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Century Communities worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

CCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Century Communities stock opened at $77.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

