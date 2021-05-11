New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,200 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Rambus worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rambus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,864,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,910,000 after purchasing an additional 635,760 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,835,000 after buying an additional 756,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at $28,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 113,323 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,173. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rambus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

