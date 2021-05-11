New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,200 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Rambus worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,864,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,910,000 after acquiring an additional 635,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,835,000 after buying an additional 756,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rambus by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 113,323 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,173. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rambus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.82.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

