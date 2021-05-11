New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,542 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,542 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth $1,190,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,717,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 247,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 27,685 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,086,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,393,000 after buying an additional 220,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AHH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

