New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of CorVel worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,581,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorVel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,511,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,272,000 after acquiring an additional 58,138 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CorVel by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CorVel by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total value of $107,940.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,253,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $457,536.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,507,906 shares in the company, valued at $758,431,365.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,537 shares of company stock worth $14,168,516 in the last 90 days. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $117.39 on Tuesday. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $121.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.54.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

