New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of World Acceptance worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WRLD shares. TheStreet raised World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $83,493.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

World Acceptance stock opened at $139.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $170.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.82 million, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.31 and a 200-day moving average of $121.93.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.87. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The company also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. It also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

