New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of AZZ worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in AZZ by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in AZZ by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ stock opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.23 and a beta of 1.56. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.67 million. AZZ had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,000 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $51,350.00. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.