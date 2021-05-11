NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NewAge had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 40.74%.

Shares of NBEV stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,214,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,114. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.97. NewAge has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

