NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Posted by on May 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NewAge had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 40.74%.

Shares of NBEV stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,214,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,114. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.97. NewAge has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About NewAge

NewAge, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy products in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct / Social Selling and Direct Store. It provides health and wellness, energy drink, essential oil and anti-aging skincare, cosmetic, beverage, snacks, water and air filtration, and personal care products, as well as weight management, nutritional supplement, nutraceutical, and slenderiize products; diagnostic products, such as DNA testing and diagnostic kits and products; and CBD products.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Earnings History for NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.