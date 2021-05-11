Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) CFO Sells $1,153,775.40 in Stock

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $28.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,591,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.87. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWL. Truist boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Newell Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Newell Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

