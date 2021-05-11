Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 70.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,606 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 38,560 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 104,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,165 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -112.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist upped their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

