Newton Coin Project Trading Up 26.6% Over Last Week (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. Newton Coin Project has a total market cap of $82,245.31 and approximately $311.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000097 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

