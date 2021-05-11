Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Sells $343,332.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $343,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,494 shares in the company, valued at $687,582. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NXST stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,795. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $76,207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 320.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,984,000 after acquiring an additional 558,221 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,051,000 after purchasing an additional 339,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,377,000 after purchasing an additional 303,321 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.57.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

