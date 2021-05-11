NEXT.coin Price Up 14.3% Over Last Week (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,687.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,460.98 or 0.02577267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $375.49 or 0.00662396 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00066471 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000897 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012181 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

