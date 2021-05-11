NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $64,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 307.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 10,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 121,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,371,000 after buying an additional 91,592 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 162,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,527,000 after buying an additional 109,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 711,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,885,000 after buying an additional 533,616 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $73.16. The stock had a trading volume of 83,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,717,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average of $78.04. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.