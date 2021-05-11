NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 320,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $24,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at $11,598,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.76. 342,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,717,982. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.04. The firm has a market cap of $144.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.