NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Stake Boosted by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,599 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners makes up 1.4% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned about 0.10% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 70.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,419 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 13,375 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,008 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NYSE:NEP traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,635. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $88.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day moving average is $71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -168.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.