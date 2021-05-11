NFT Index (NFTI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47,917.00

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. NFT Index has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $47,917.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for $721.84 or 0.01265268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00086450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00059444 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00064072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00107450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $460.06 or 0.00806398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001831 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.