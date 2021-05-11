Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Price Up 7.9% This Week

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $22.57 million and approximately $710,177.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00084409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00018901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00060353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00064408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00107409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.06 or 0.00794731 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,351.65 or 0.09471266 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

