Nimiq Reaches Market Cap of $84.20 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $84.20 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nimiq has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,365.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,138.41 or 0.07342155 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,483.54 or 0.02632017 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.01 or 0.00658227 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.25 or 0.00199143 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.02 or 0.00798408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.61 or 0.00682361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006657 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.08 or 0.00527063 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,409,924,288 coins and its circulating supply is 7,748,424,288 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.