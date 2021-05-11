NIX (NIX) Achieves Market Cap of $17.36 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last week, NIX has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NIX coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000619 BTC on popular exchanges. NIX has a market cap of $17.36 million and approximately $103,717.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,155.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,175.90 or 0.07306161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,592.29 or 0.02785875 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $386.18 or 0.00675657 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.97 or 0.00190662 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.12 or 0.00796273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $391.95 or 0.00685764 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $335.93 or 0.00587751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006635 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,090,100 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.