Nkcfo LLC Has $9.92 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nkcfo LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 15,650 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 3.7% of Nkcfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

FB stock opened at $305.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.79 and a 200 day moving average of $279.35. The company has a market cap of $871.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.69 and a 1 year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total transaction of $345,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,809,172 shares of company stock worth $530,603,599. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

