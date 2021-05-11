NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys Shares of 12,800 The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in The Toro by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in The Toro by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Toro by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 3.8% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,152 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.16, for a total value of $119,992.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,404,841. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $115.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The Toro Company has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The Toro’s payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

