NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $1.27 Million in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000.

Several analysts recently commented on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $68.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.51.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,791 shares of company stock worth $4,155,815 over the last ninety days.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

