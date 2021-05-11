NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.12% of Grid Dynamics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,469,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 52,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 20,935 shares during the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

GDYN opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,208.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,057.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,126.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 234,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,062 shares of company stock worth $294,933. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

