NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,911 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $83,930,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 410.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,386,000 after acquiring an additional 885,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,908,000 after acquiring an additional 668,383 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,535,000 after purchasing an additional 606,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,328,000 after purchasing an additional 413,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $447,642.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,446 shares of company stock worth $9,363,984. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

