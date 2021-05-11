NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 146,460 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146,460 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,508.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,080,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,272,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,941,000 after buying an additional 1,668,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,349,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,022,000 after buying an additional 521,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,766,000 after buying an additional 407,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

