Noir (NOR) Market Cap Reaches $760,280.97

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last seven days, Noir has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Noir coin can now be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a market capitalization of $760,280.97 and $1,282.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00066793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.67 or 0.00319180 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000650 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00029999 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00011060 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,477,902 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

