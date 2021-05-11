Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €4.10 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been assigned a €4.10 ($4.82) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOKIA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.65 ($4.29) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €4.28 ($5.04).

Nokia Oyj has a one year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a one year high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

