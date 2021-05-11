Nomad Royalty’s (NSR) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$1.25 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.70 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC initiated coverage on Nomad Royalty in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$1.25 price target for the company.

TSE NSR traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.09. The company had a trading volume of 211,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,013. The stock has a market cap of C$617.34 million and a P/E ratio of 22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.01. Nomad Royalty has a twelve month low of C$0.93 and a twelve month high of C$1.89.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

