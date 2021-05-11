Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Price Hits $297.52 on Exchanges

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 111.4% higher against the US dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be bought for $297.52 or 0.00521731 BTC on major exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market capitalization of $19.96 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Non-Fungible Yearn alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00085085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00019690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00063199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $493.88 or 0.00866073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00063723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00107855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

NFY is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,088 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Fungible Yearn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Non-Fungible Yearn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Non-Fungible Yearn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.