Nord Finance Trading 12.5% Higher This Week (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for $6.82 or 0.00012035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $7.25 million and approximately $821,544.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $355.82 or 0.00627699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00066872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.22 or 0.00242070 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $677.26 or 0.01194740 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00029787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $426.69 or 0.00752716 BTC.

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,984 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

