Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) CFO Sells $266,680.00 in Stock

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,087,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,958,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.23.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $41,382,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $37,011,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,321,000 after purchasing an additional 34,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $807,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.