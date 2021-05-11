Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,012 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $290.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.12 and a 200-day moving average of $250.26. The stock has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $157.48 and a one year high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.24.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

